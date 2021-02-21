Supermarket workers feel alone, unrecognized over COVID-19

Food 4 Less workers, city leaders and local labor advocates hold a news conference to call on Kroger Co., the parent company of Food 4 Less and Ralph’s, to keep stores open and condemn the company’s actions to close two of its locations in the city because of the city’s emergency ordinance for $4 per hour in temporary hazard pay, at the Food 4 Less location on South Street in North Long Beach on Feb. 3. Christina House/Los Angeles Times/TNS