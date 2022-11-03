CARTHAGE — From a young age, most people have had instilled in them the reaction to being caught on fire — stop, drop and roll. Tom Murphy and Rick Yarosh, of Sweethearts & Heroes, a student empowerment and empathy activation team, are visiting several north country school districts this week to teach students the ‘stop, drop and roll’ of bullying prevention.
The program was presented to seventh and eighth graders at Carthage Central School Tuesday morning. With the students responding with cheering, the presentation opened with a video of a mixed martial-arts cage fight featuring Mr. Murphy. Taking the stage, the former UFC Ultimate Fighter told students, “I hate fighting — fighting is not a way to resolve problems. Don’t confuse violence with competition.”
He explained that they would be talking about character — how you treat others — and the five “bully buttons.”
Mr. Murphy facilitated the majority of the program “showing, not telling” the students and educators through a series of videos, student involvement, metaphors and jokes to illustrate what bullying is, how it affects people and how to stop it through empathy, acceptance and connecting with other people.
The presenter explained how changing perspective — the first of the five buttons — can make a big difference.
Seventh grader Andre Newman joined Mr. Murphy on stage to demonstrate how changing perspectives changes the outcome of situations. Attempting to balance a broomstick on two fingers was nearly impossible when focusing on the base of the stick but changing the focus to the top increased the success.
According to Mr. Murphy, one of the main reasons for suicide is the feeling of hopelessness, which bullying can contribute to.
Described as the ambassador of hope, Mr. Yarosh took to the stage to speak about the next bullying button — H.O.P.E., meaning hold on, possibilities exist.
The retired Army sergeant was severely injured in Iraq when an IED exploded under his Bradley Fighting Vehicle. He sustained second- and third-degree burns over 60% of his body, had his right leg amputated below the knee, lost both ears, his nose, multiple fingers and most of the function in both hands.
Throughout his ordeal he only once lost hope and stopped fighting to put out the gas-fueled fire burning his face but then rallied to roll into a canal where water extinguished the flames. The support of family, friends and the hospital staff sustained him and gave him hope during his six-month recovery at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas.
After being released from the hospital, Mr. Yarosh was leery about going out in public thinking his disfigurement would scare people. However, a young girl, despite her initial fear, saw past the scars and renewed his hope.
“She dumped a bucket of hope on me and changed my life forever,” Mr. Yarosh said, adding that each student has the potential to do the same. “You may not realize it yet, but you possess the hope that many seek.”
Demonstrating the power of positive support, eighth grader Trent Gardener joined Mr. Murphy on stage for “give his all” jumping. His best first two jumps were surpassed by a third jump fueled by the cheers of his fellow students.
Bullying often goes unchecked because people do not have the tools to combat the situation.
“Action changes everything,” Mr. Murphy said, noting that we all have “superpowers.”
Ending the presentation, students participated in a role-playing activity. Seventh grader Kaylee Althiser and eighth grader Kaden Sech played superheroes to aid seventh grader Olivia Jones who was being “bullied” by Mr. Murphy. Utilizing the ABCs of bullying prevention, the “superheroes” practiced getting their fellow student away from the bully and befriended her.
Following the program, Owen Whitmore, a seventh grader, said the bullying scenario was his favorite part of the program.
“I would have gone up there,” he said.
Jaxon Googdad, a seventh grader, said he enjoyed the program because, “They were telling the truth about bullying.”
He admitted that when he first moved to the north country he had experienced bullying and dealt with the situation by ignoring his tormentors.
“You can’t hide the truth about teen suicide,” seventh grader Johnathan Wood said.
He said he has seen fellow students being bullied and in the future would “try to do what I can.”
Mr. Murphy said it is important to give these messages to children and encourage them to “be the one to make the change — they are on the front line in the battle on hopelessness.”
Sweethearts & Heroes is also being presented to Indian River, LaFargeville, Sackets Harbor, Lyme, Copenhagen and Town of Webb Union Free School students this week.
For more information on Sweethearts & Heroes, visit: sweetheartsandheroes.com.
