ALTMAR — The Tailwater Lodge and the Oswego County Health Department have partnered to bring a COVID-19 vaccine clinic to northern Oswego County. The clinic will be held in the Tailwater’s spacious “Barn” conference area on Thursday, April 1. From 1 to 6:30 p.m. the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered.
Appointments are required and the link is now open. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on the link for “Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.” The Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline is open until 4 p.m. today to help people make appointments. Call 315-349-3330.
The Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose. Find more information about this vaccine along with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines by clicking on the “Fact Sheet” link for each vaccine at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.
“Tailwater Lodge is grateful to be able to offer the space for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic,” said Tom Fernandez, chief operating officer, Tailwater Lodge/Woodbine Group. “As we have eclipsed a year affected by the pandemic, we appreciate the steps taken by our community to lessen the overall impact. With each vaccine administered, we get closer to the days of celebration. The team at Tailwater is excited to be part of the path to recovery as we continue to look towards the future.”
Oswego County Senior Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg agreed. “This is the county health department’s first mass vaccination clinic in the northern part of Oswego County, and we’re excited to work with the Tailwater on this event. As with all of our clinics, we rely on partners and volunteers to be able to serve hundreds of residents at a mass vaccination event. We appreciate the support of the Tailwater team for helping to make the vaccine accessible to the northern communities.”
Eligible residents must fall into the 1A or 1B public-facing essential worker group, have underlying health conditions or be age 50 and over. For additional information on eligibility requirements, visit the New York state “Am I Eligible” website at https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.
Anyone with a comorbidity or underlying condition must provide a note from their healthcare provider as proof of their condition. Essential workers must provide a workplace ID or paystub to prove their employment. Those without proper documentation will be turned away.
Free transportation is available to vaccination and testing sites as a service of Oswego County government and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For details or to schedule a ride call 315-598-1514.
