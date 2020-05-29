CANTON — Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, chairman of the St. Lawrence County legislature, has appointed a task force to help guide county and regional efforts to reopen businesses as quickly and safely as possible.
The task force consists of:
— Patrick Kelly, CEO, St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency
— Brooke Rouse, Executive Director, St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce
— Dale Rice, Director, SUNY Canton Small Business Development Center
— Patrick Ames, Executive Director, Cornell Cooperative Extension of St. Lawrence County
— Dr. Andrew Williams, MD, Chair, St. Lawrence County Board of Public Health
— Ruth Doyle, St. Lawrence County Administrator
— Dr. Dana Olzenak McGuire, PhD, St. Lawrence County Public Health Director
— Legislator James Reagen (R-Ogdensburg), Public Affairs Aide to Senator Patty Ritchie
— Legislator Nance Arquiett, (D-Stockholm), business owner, Public Information Officer
— Legislator Rick Perkins, (D-Parishville), businessperson
“Our goal and desire is to ensure that when St Lawrence County is finally and fully reopened we are confident that we have done everything we could to ensure the health and safety of our residents and visitors. That has been our number one concern,” Mr. Lightfoot said in a press release.
The group is working will work coordinate restart activities with the regional control room appointed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.
“We are working to reopen in a way that lowers the risks posed by this pandemic while allowing our businesses and our citizens to get back to work,” said Patrick Kelly, CEO of St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency.
Mr. Kelly has been appointed chairman of the group.
The task force will help get accurate information to businesses when it becomes available, Mr. Kelly said.
Mr. Kelly pointed out to the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce website,
visitstlc.com/covid-19, which has information for business owners seeking local suppliers of business safety supplies and equipment, as an example.
In Phase II, which began at 1 p.m. Friday, the following business categories have been approved for reopening:
— Offices
— Real estate
— In-store retail
— Vehicle sales, leases and rentals
— Retail rentals, repairs and cleaning
— Commercial building maintenance
— Hair salons and barber shops
Businesses can utilize the state’s lookup tool to determine whether they are eligible for reopening at businessexpress.ny.gov/app/nyforward.
Businesses needing local help should contact:
— Small Business Development Center at 315-386-7312, www.nyssbdc.org
— St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce at 315-386-4000, https://www.visitstlc.com/covid-19/
— St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency at 315-379-9806, www.slcida.com
— St. Lawrence Cooperative Extension at 315-379-9192, http://stlawrence.cce.cornell.edu
