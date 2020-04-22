LISBON — United Helpers announced Wednesday via a Facebook post that two employees and 10 residents at the Lisbon Individualized Residential Alternative (IRA) have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to United Helpers CEO Steve Knight, the organization was notified Saturday that an employee working in the facility had tested positive for the virus, the post stated.
Healthcare providers for the residents were “immediately” called and testing was performed on all 13 of the facility’s residents.
United Helpers officials were notified Wednesday that ten of the residents had tested positive for the virus and another member of the care team, bringing the total number of cases in the facility to 12.
Test results are still pending for several other staff members that were tested for the virus, the post stated.
“At the recommendation of the primary care provider, the three residents that have tested negative have been placed in isolation,” Mr. Knight stated in the post.
(4) comments
I would, based on what just happened, order the inspection of all public ventilation HVAC systems, and increase air exchange beyond the minimum Code requirement.
You now have experience on your side, as bad as it is.
You kid me! The healthy ones were put into isolation?
I would hazard the guess the faility had sealed windows and absolutely no air exchanger was open on the heating units in order to save on fuel costs, and these features were overlooked by the county health inspector or building inspector. These items were place on the "to do" list of Dr. Copeland in 1918 as he fought the Spanish Flu. No one had ever checked a successful plan. No one ever heard of the guy.
Had a friend do a quick drive by of the facility, the windows appear inoperable. A HVAC system would turn the facility into a virus load lab in no time. I would inspect ASAP.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.