OSWEGATCHIE — United Helpers reports the death of an additional resident since Friday at the Ogdensburg Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility, bringing the site’s total number of coronavirus-related deaths since Thanksgiving to 10.
The 10 people, all residents, tested positive for the virus since the weekend of Nov. 21, when an outbreak at the facility began.
In a Monday update from the organization, officials said 147 cases have been logged over the last two weeks — 88 residents and 59 staff — with 10 of those positives having since recovered. Two people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
With roughly 300 employees, the Ogdensburg facility is currently home to 139 people, a figure that’s dropped steadily over the last two weeks.
At the Canton Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility, 10 cases have been logged since Nov. 29. The three staff and seven resident positives are currently active. The Assisted Living complex in Canton reports one staff and two resident virus cases as of Monday. No hospitalizations or deaths have been recorded at the Canton facilities.
Visitation at the Ogdensburg and Canton locations is suspended until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.