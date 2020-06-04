CANTON — New developments have been made with in-house testing for COVID-19 at St. Lawrence County hospitals, according to Canton-Potsdam Hospital Associate Chief Medical Officer Andrew Williams.
“St. Lawrence Health System and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center have the ability to do in-house testing now,” he told county lawmakers Monday night during his COVID-19 update. “So if a patient is especially ill and is in the emergency department, we can do a rapid test that returns within one hour.”
The tests are not for general screening her said but it helps to tend to acutely ill patients in a more effective way.
Moreover, he said in addition to the state mandating tests be done twice weekly on nursing home employees, adult home and enriched housing employees and staff, which he said has been a financial and logistical challenge for them, testing will also have to be done on patients prior to elective surgeries, mothers and their identified partners who are being hospitalized for birth delivery and, most recently, barbers and hair dressers are required to be tested and to have repeat testing at a 14 day interval.
“So there’s more and more people being mandated to be tested, even though they are asymptomatic and that’s to help identify them so they don’t communicate the illness,” Dr. Williams said. “As far as where to test, we are still relying on the testing centers.”
There are four testing centers through St. Lawrence Health System and two testing centers through Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center and there is some discussion at the state creating a mobile testing van or testing site.
That includes what Dr. Williams called “pooled” or “batched” testing, where multiple samples are collected and tested at the same time as a way to reduce cost and save on reagents, and less invasive testing for those who have to be tested several times a week.
“The other interesting thing that has come up is to do community surveillance by actually analyzing samples of wastewater,” Dr. Williams said. “Basically you take a sample of the wastewater coming out of a village or a community and you can screen to see whether there is a COVID-19 RNA particles or virus in that wastewater and that helps tell you not which individual is infected but it tells you that COVID-19 is in that community.”
The technique has been used in public health to do surveillance for the polio virus.
It won’t replace testing, Dr. Williams said. But could help augment it and make it affordable, which a real concern to the community.
“I do want to emphasize, however, that testing is not going to save us. It is really the mitigation efforts through public health, so identifying the cases through testing but also doing the tracing, the isolating and then the containment and then also, as far as we’re concerned, the four pillars of the community health response and those four pillars are appropriate mask use, social distancing, hand washing and self isolation when you are sick.”
There are a number of challenges from the public health perspective as the county proceeds through the stages of reopening, Dr. Williams said.
“A key challenge moving forward is to ensure that the public health recommendations don’t become politicized, but rather they are understood as simple interventions that people can do to protect their families, communities, health care and public safety workers,” he said. “Wearing a mask, washing your hands, coughing into your elbow, staying at home when you’re sick, these are all small measures but they actually make a big difference as we reopen the economy and I would just put out there that these aren’t political acts or statements, they are just sensible, preventable measures and are really essential for ensuring the health and well being of our community and I feel we all need to be mindful about that and as leaders in the community, put that out there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.