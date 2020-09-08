MASSENA — A COVID-19 testing site will be open at the Massena Community Center, 60 Beach St., on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to aid in the investigation of an alarming cluster of positive coronavirus cases.
The investigation by the state Department of Health and the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department was prompted by a cluster of 22 people who tested positive in the Massena area between Aug. 25 and Sept. 7.
According to a release from the county public health department, the investigation is in its early stages, but has already contacted more than 150 exposed people.
The testing site has been established for people who believe they may have been in contact with an infected person within the last 14 days, regardless of whether a mask was worn and social distance was maintained.
Those who are tested will be asked to self-quarantine until results are returned. Those found to be positive for the novel coronavirus will receive instruction on isolation and follow-up.
Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present to sign consent. People who are experiencing COVID-like symptoms will not be permitted at this testing site. Those with symptoms should call their healthcare provider or one of the testing sites to make an appointment.
St. Lawrence Health System testing appointments can be made by calling 315-261-6240. For Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, call 315-713-6655
The county public health department’s release noted that emergency regulations banning large gatherings are still in effect and face coverings should be worn in public when distance of six feet cannot be achieved.
