LOWVILLE — With her back against the wall, facing the need to make a choice between the profession she loves and getting a vaccine she fears, one certified nursing assistant at the Lewis County Health System just wants more time.
“It doesn’t matter if we’re almost two years into this,” Rebekah L. Cunningham said. “It’s a lot to take in. There’s a lot of inner conflict because you love what you do.”
Ms. Cunningham, 32, of Lowville, works overnights on the inpatient floor of Lewis County General Hospital.
She said she also helps cover shifts at the nursing home, where she started with the health system, primarily because she wouldn’t get to see “her residents” just working at the hospital and would “miss seeing their faces.”
Ms. Cunningham is acutely aware of the seriousness of the decision that she and some of her colleagues face to either receive one of the three available COVID-19 vaccines before the Sept. 27 deadline handed down by the state Department of Health, or lose her position with the hospital.
“A lot of us, it brings tears to our eyes (when we talk about it) because we’ve made a career out of this,” she said in an interview on Tuesday.
Not to vaccinate could mean giving up more than a job. For Ms. Cunningham, an entire career and the set of dreams that go with it are at stake because there could be nowhere else to work in health care without a vaccine anywhere in the country.
“I haven’t fully resigned yet. I’m waiting to see what happens,” she said, believing that’s also the case for many of the 102 people who have yet to resign or commit to a vaccination at the health system.
“Hopefully, if we can stand our ground long enough, it will get overturned,” she said.
There are a few things she is absolutely sure of.
She will support her coworkers in health care whether or not they decide to vaccinate; masking for everyone, not just health care workers, is crucial to stop the spread of COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status; the thought of getting vaccinated is anxiety-inducing for her; and what she, and many others like her, really need is simply more time and more information about the vaccines to make a final decision.
Ms. Cunningham said she is holding out on vaccination and is not an “anti-vaxxer.” She said she’s had a number of vaccines, including those already required to work in health care — the measles, mumps and rubella combination vaccine and Hepatitis B — and her children are fully vaccinated.
She had the chicken pox vaccine and a booster shot while she was pregnant.
“It’s a shot I knew was effective, and I didn’t have any issues with it,” she said.
She’s not even necessarily against the COVID vaccines, but she does have many questions and concerns, starting with unknown long-term effects.
“It’s the ‘unknown’ for a lot of people,” she said. “I don’t care about the politics, I care about my say in what I put in my body.”
The information coming from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is confusing and inconsistent, according to Ms. Cunningham, and information in national media and the internet is often scary.
The stress the mandate is causing for both health care workers and health care facilities could have been avoided, Ms. Cunningham said, if it hadn’t been so rushed.
“They could have held off on the mandate and just been more proactive about the vaccination, sharing more statistics about each individual vaccine to open up people’s minds more,” she said. “Do seminars, you know? It could be a virtual seminar. More education instead of just dropping the mandate. People don’t like to be forced to do something.”
That way, she said, the information people were getting about the vaccines could have been directly from experts instead of social media, “Google med” and YouTube.
While there have been information sessions about the vaccines held at the hospital and chief executives have instituted an “open door” policy for people with questions, working the night shift doesn’t make using those resources very convenient,” according to Ms. Cunningham.
She has, however, taken the time to do some research about other vaccines like polio and the Spanish flu, how long they took, the dangers they posed while they were in development and what it took to ensure they were effective and safe.
She has also been researching the three COVID-19 options, and although she isn’t sure she wants any of them, she is positive that she doesn’t want two of them.
“All I want is more of the research on the shot that I’m considering,” Ms. Cunningham said. “I’m going to tell you right now, Johnson & Johnson and the Pfizer? They are not my shots. I’m thinking about Moderna.”
Her reasons for rejecting the two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech and one-shot J&J vaccines are also the cause of her hesitation for any shot at all: side effects.
Ms. Cunningham is concerned about severe allergic reaction, the risk of death no matter how miniscule and, simply, if she might be that rare statistic that has a problem.
She knows, for example, the likeliness of dying from the vaccines is much less than 1% — according to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, it is about 0.0018% — and that usually age or underlying conditions are factors, but there are exceptions and she wonders if she might be one of them.
Ms. Cunningham is passionate as she tells stories of people who have had loved ones react intensely to a COVID-19 vaccine and colleagues who have reported reactions like “severe headaches,” but they cause her “anxiety to go through the roof.”
“There are women worried about infertility, but mine is just reaction,” Ms. Cunningham said. “I don’t want to develop a blood clot or anything like that and I don’t want to go into anaphylactic shock.”
The thought of having to go through a high fever, even for two days like another vaccinated colleague, made Ms. Cunningham wring her hands and say, “I don’t know how I feel about that,” as she looked down and away.
Ms. Cunningham said she tested positive for COVID-19 on April 12. It was the second time. The first time, she barely had the sniffles.
This time, it progressed quickly from it feeling “like allergies” to her asthma escalating, her energy abating and the realization that it was probably COVID. And it was.
“I was in tears, I was terrified,” she said. “I’ve witnessed COVID patients who are doing great one minute and then the next minute … (pause) It’s very unpredictable.”
Ms. Cunningham said getting COVID “was probably my own fault because I was going out, enjoying myself and having dinner at restaurants.”
“And I regret it because when I got sick with COVID, I got SICK,” she said. “I was out of work for over a month. It hit me like a Mack truck.”
One night during her illness, her oxygen level dipped too low and her boyfriend took her to the Emergency Room at Lewis County.
She was terrified because of what she had seen working in the intensive care unit at St. Luke’s hospital in Utica: people, even colleagues, on ventilators; people who seemed to be improving one minute, getting worse the next.
“I wasn’t afraid to go in the hospital, I was afraid I wouldn’t come back out,” Ms. Cunningham said. “The nurses were so great here at Lewis County. They knew I needed time to come in. I sat there in the truck, I cried. I thought, ‘the moment I leave this truck, I’m not coming back.’”
Maybe if Ms. Cunningham hadn’t seen and experienced what she did; if she hadn’t experienced a “severe” case of COVID herself; if she hadn’t worked in the ICU at St. Luke’s with doctors and nurses doing everything they could to keep people being decimated by the virus, maybe then the thought of vaccinating wouldn’t trigger her.
Fear, anxiety and other post traumatic stress symptoms have become “normal” for her living in the time of COVID.
“I’m losing sleep over it,” she said. “I just feel like I’m emotional most of the time. I don’t want to leave, but I also don’t want to be given such a harsh ultimatum,” she said. “I just want (the hospital) to give me more time to think about what I want to do with myself.”
Some of the people she works with who have changed their minds and gotten their vaccines did so primarily because they need their paychecks, she said. Now that they’ve had the shots, she hasn’t heard of anyone with a lot of regret.
“I think now that they’re past the two days and they didn’t have a severe reaction, they feel OK with it and now they still have that job security,” Ms. Cunningham said. “That’s another thing: I’m watching them get their vaccination and I think, ‘I could do this, maybe.’ But what if I have some sort of reaction, or an allergic reaction when I get it?”
Ultimately, what it all seems to come down to for Ms. Cunningham is the fear of the unknown and that the more than 18 months of COVID-induced stress may be taking its toll now.
“I work great under pressure,” Ms. Cunningham said. “It takes a lot to stress me out, but the one thing that bothers me is leaving something that I’ve invested so much time in that I love. I mean, you’ve got to love nursing to be a nurse. I don’t want to lose that. But also, who’s to say you can’t get COVID a third time, you know?”
What has her the most furious in the situation, however, is how health care workers who have decided not to vaccinate are being portrayed.
“I’m always going to advocate for my co-workers no matter what they decide to do,” she said. “I’ll support any decision that they make. They shouldn’t be judged. They shouldn’t be called selfish and told that they don’t deserve to work in nursing, because yes, they do.”
“I work with phenomenal people, so many who have been so unselfish and have given up their own time to take extra shifts and given up time with their families, missing milestones in our children’s lives,” she added. “That’s not selfish.”
Taking great pride in the quality of care she gives her patients and residents, she worries about what will happen if a large number of people decide to walk away.
“It is consistency that matters (in care),” she said. “I feel like if we lack more staff, that consistency will go. That’s why I’m still (here). I don’t want to leave my residents. I don’t want to leave them at all and that’s why I haven’t given a formal resignation yet. Because I have been considering the vaccine, I just …”
Ms. Cunningham’s voice trailed off in frustration as she shook her head.
She would like to stay at Lewis County, where the CEO greets her in the hallway without pretension and she has coworkers she respects.
“I’ve made the north country my home and I’ve fallen in love with this little hospital,” she said. “Maybe one day I’ll have Jerry’s (CEO Jerry Cayer’s) job, but I don’t want it right now.”
After being in health care for 15 years, since she was 19 years old, Ms. Cunningham knows exactly what she wants next: to continue her education, become a nurse and then a clinical nurse instructor.
But for now, Ms. Cunningham will do more research and see if there is enough data to make her comfortable with the Moderna vaccine.
Even with the science, though, she knows it will take some effort to “work up the courage to have the vaccine.”
She hopes she’ll be able to, because she doesn’t think she has what it takes to “just walk away.”
Part two of Ms. Cunningham’s journey can be read next week in the Times and online at NNY360.com.
