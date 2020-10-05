EDWARDS — A third positive COVID-19 case has been discovered amongst a staff member at Edwards-Knox Central School District.
Over the weekend, the district acknowledged via a letter sent home to students and parents that a third person at the school tested positive for the virus. This comes days after the district’s first positive case — that was confirmed in a teacher or staff member — which caused the district to send students home early Wednesday. The district later affirmed a second adult also tested positive.
“I will continue updating you with additional information regarding the health of our staff and students. Please send healing thoughts to those infected,” Superintendent Erin E. Woods wrote in the letter about the third case.
Edwards-Knox, in coordination with Ogdensburg’s Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, set up a mobile testing site at the school most of the day Monday, encouraging community members to be tested. According to the letter, tests were being administered free of cost even for those without insurance.
The district noted it would not disclose any further information “in order to protect the individual’s privacy.” The state’s COVID-19 reporting dashboard for schools did not reflect the third case as of Monday morning. The dashboard did show that one of the first cases was in an elementary school staff member and the other was in a high school or middle school teacher.
Currently, students are set to return for in-person learning on Oct. 14, though the district has noted in several correspondences that they will continue to monitor the COVID situation and will make decisions accordingly.
Edwards-Knox is the third school in St. Lawrence County to move students fully online following a COVID outbreak this school year. Massena schools postponed their in-person reopening after a cluster of cases in the village, and Potsdam High School also sent students home after two students tested positive for the virus in mid-September.
