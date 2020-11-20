MALONE — Franklin County on Friday reported its third death due to COVID-19 complications, officials said.
The first death was reported on Nov. 9.
Eleven new positive cases have been reported since Thursday and there are no new cases of recent recovery from the virus, Franklin County Manager Donna Kissane said in a press release.
This puts the current total of positive cases in the county at 72 people. The county’s positivity rate as of Friday is 3.2%, Kissane said. The current seven-day average positivity rate is 2.78%.
Officials said the total positive cases recorded in Franklin County this year, to date, is 257 people. Total cumulative cases, which includes suspected infections, is 332.
Since the start of the pandemic, 35,338 people have tested negative for COVID-19, Kissane said. There are currently 475 Franklin County residents in either quarantine or isolation.
Franklin County officials ask residents who believe they have been exposed to COVID-19 to self-quarantine and wait for a call from a contract tracer. If residents do not receive a call from a contact tracer within 72 hours, they can call the COVID Hotline at 518-481-1111 to self-report a case, officials said.
The hotline is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, and is closed Sundays and holidays.
