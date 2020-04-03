WATERTOWN — Officials at the Thompson Park zoo say the animals are getting cared for and they have a plan in place to get through the coronavirus crisis.
Executive director Larry Sorel said a number of individuals and local businesses have stepped up with donations so that New York State Zoo at Thompson Park animals have enough specialized food for the next month or two.
The zoo has been closed since the pandemic began.
While its hours have been cut to save money, the zoo’s staff — while practicing social distancing — are taking care of the animals during the pandemic, he said. Mr. Sorel also will forego his salary for April.
“We’re doing the right things and are on the right road,” he said.
The financially-strapped zoo was putting together a plan to overcome its struggles when the coronavirus hit, he said.
The zoo obtained a $40,000 loan from the Watertown Local Development Corp., also known as the Watertown Trust. He’s waiting to hear about a $100,000 loan from the Development Authority of the North Country. Zoo officials also were talking with the city about receiving more funding.
They’re now exploring if the zoo is eligible for any federal funding for a small business loan through the $2 trillion coronavirus rescue bill.
They continue to plan for when the zoo can reopen later this year, hoping that the situation won’t cause further delays in several events they want to do, he said. Depending on when that happens, the zoo buildings might remain closed and only outdoor exhibits can be open, he said.
“We hit a bump in the road,” Mr. Sorel said. “We’re not going over a cliff.”
Since the pandemic hit, the zoo has received $5,000 in monetary donations. He also thanked Renzi Food Service; Agbotic Inc, a smart farm in Sackets Harbor; LongHorn Steakhouse; and Sand Flats Produce, Watertown, for contributing food for the animals.
Plans are also moving forward to bring people a special “zoo experience” by posting educational videos, photos and a live streaming of “Keeper Chats” on the zoo’s FaceBook page, he said.
In a letter to zoo members, Mr. Sorel assured the staff and Thompson Conservancy, the board that operates the facility, “are doing all that is possible” for the zoo to get through these challenging times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.