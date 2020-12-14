CLAYTON — In a notice sent to district families and staff Sunday, the Thousand Islands Central School District announced an additional staff member at the high school tested positive for COVID-19.
The new case has resulted in high school students shifting to fully remote instruction for both Monday and Tuesday due to the timing and need for contact tracing. Elementary and middle school students will continue to attend daily for in person instruction.
This case will mark the seventh for the high school, with a total of four students and two staff members having previously tested positive, according to the state’s COVID Report Card.
Campus-wide intramurals will also be on pause Monday and Tuesday.
In a letter from Superintendent Michael F. Bashaw, Jr., it was noted that at the time of sending, the district had not received further information from the Jefferson County Public Health Service, but due to district-wide procedures, the district did not anticipate significant quarantines to result from the case. Awaiting guidance, the district will communicate further if the need for additional quarantines of students or staff do become necessary.
All faculty and staff, with the exception of those in quarantine or isolation, will still report to work for instructional delivery.
“While we all know that in-person teaching and learning is the model that is best for our students both physically and emotionally, we must also be prepared to take prudent measures when necessary,” the letter reads. “We hope to see our High School students back on campus Wednesday.”
While the district is attempting to be transparent in this matter, it also cites it’s required to protect the privacy of staff and students and is not permitted to release any additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.