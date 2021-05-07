WATERTOWN — No COVID-19 related deaths were reported Friday in the tri-county area as the number of new virus cases rose by 55 across the three counties.
The three-county area’s virus-related death toll remained at 211.
Jefferson County added 34 COVID cases to its total Friday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 6,795. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate increased slightly to 2.8%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 29, for a new total of 6,495.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increased by five to 208, and hospitalizations remained at six patients.
There are eight people in precautionary quarantine and 360 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 85 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported six new novel coronavirus cases Friday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,243. No deaths were reported.
One person in the county is hospitalized with the disease, down one from Thursday.
There are currently 91 known active cases in the county, a decrease of nine from Thursday, and a total of 7,056 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 312,994 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Thursday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 96 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported 15 new cases of COVID on Friday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,234. No deaths were reported.
A total of 80 individuals are currently in isolation — an increase of four from Thursday — and there are currently six people in the county hospitalized with the disease, an increase of two from Thursday.
A total of 2,124 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of 11 since Thursday, resulting in 80 known active cases in the county. There are 159 people in quarantine.
Lewis County has reported 30 deaths from the virus.
The data comes from local county health departments.
