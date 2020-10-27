The tri-county region added another 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to its growing total Tuesday, with Lewis County again logging the most of the three counties. But the recent spike in cases is showing signs of slowing.
Lewis County, continuing in the upward direction, logged 10 new cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 136. The additional cases are in isolation at home.
The county’s Public Health Department issued an exposure warning last week for worshippers who attended the Apostolic Christian Church, 9029 Route 812, Croghan, on Sunday, Oct. 11. There are now 52 known cases associated with the cluster.
A total of 73 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of two since Monday, resulting in 63 known active cases in the county — all of which remain in isolation. Four people in the county are now hospitalized fighting the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 794 people are in quarantine.
To date, 12,806 tests have been performed on 7,757 people since March. A total of 12,660 results have come back negative and 10 results are still pending.
St. Lawrence County logged no new COVID cases, leaving the county’s total at 389 confirmed cases.
A total of 352 people have been released from isolation, resulting in 33 known active cases of the disease in the county, a decrease of five from Monday.
Four people are currently in the hospital fighting the disease, and four people in the county have died from it.
According to the state Department of Health, 82,819 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county as of Tuesday.
In Jefferson County, one new COVID-19 case was confirmed Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 316.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease grew by one to 294. There are 21 people in mandatory isolation and no one is hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 21 known active cases in the county. One person in the county has died from the disease.
The number of individuals tested is now at 26,468, according to the county’s daily virus update. There are no results pending, according to the county’s daily update, and 26,152 results have been returned negative.
There are 394 people in precautionary quarantine (domestic traveler) and 260 people in mandatory quarantine.
