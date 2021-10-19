St. Lawrence County reported two new COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, while Jefferson County reported one death due to the virus.
The death in St. Lawrence County brings the county’s total number of deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 126, while Jefferson County’s latest death brings its total to 95. Lewis County has experienced 33 COVID-19 deaths.
St. Lawrence County also reported 63 new virus cases Tuesday, bringing its total to 11,889. There are 24 people within the county hospitalized due to the virus, unchanged from Monday.
Jefferson County confirmed 78 new cases Tuesday, bringing its total to 10,130. There are 23 people in the hospital, unchanged from Monday.
Lewis County added 17 COVID-19 cases, for a total of 3,170. There are seven people hospitalized, an increase of two from Monday.
