WATERTOWN — Two deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Friday in Jefferson County, and one death was reported in St. Lawrence County, as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 131 in the tri-county region.
The region’s virus-related death toll now stands at 142.
Jefferson County added 58 COVID cases to its growing total Friday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 4,407. Two deaths were reported.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus jumped by 67, for a new total of 3,831. Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County dropped by 19 to 468. But hospitalizations increased by seven from Thursday, to 33 total patients.
There are 306 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,133 people are in mandatory quarantine.
To date, 49,575 people have been tested for the virus in the county, while 45,168 results have been returned negative.
Jefferson County has reported 52 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County logged another 55 novel coronavirus cases Friday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 4,696. One death was reported.
Thirty-three people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of two from Thursday. There are currently 894 known active cases in the county. A total of 3,735 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 179,500 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Thursday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 67 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County logged 18 new cases of COVID on Friday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,489. No deaths were reported.
A total of 171 individuals are currently in isolation — an increase of five from Thursday — 19 of whom are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of one from Thursday.
A total of 1,295 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 13 since Thursday, resulting in 171 known active cases in the county. There are 339 people in quarantine.
To date, 26,133 tests have been performed since March. A total of 24,644 results have come back negative.
Twenty-three Lewis County residents have died from COVID-19.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
