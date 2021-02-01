WATERTOWN — Three deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Monday in Jefferson County as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 88 in the tri-county region.
The region’s virus-related death toll now stands at 147.
Jefferson County added 36 COVID cases to its growing total Monday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 4,515. Three deaths were reported.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus jumped by 409, for a new total of 4,047. Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County dropped by three to 368. Hospitalizations increased by four Monday, for a new total of 28 patients.
There are 335 people in precautionary quarantine and 836 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 57 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County logged another 36 novel coronavirus cases Monday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 4,864. No new deaths were reported.
Thirty-two people in the county are hospitalized with the disease.
There are currently 922 known active cases in the county. A total of 3,875 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 182,607 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Sunday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 67 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County logged 16 new cases of COVID on Monday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,517. No new deaths were reported.
A total of 127 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of seven from Sunday — 14 of whom are hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Sunday.
A total of 1,367 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 23 since Sunday, resulting in 122 known active cases in the county. There are 311 people in quarantine.
Twenty-three deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
