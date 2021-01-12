WATERTOWN — St. Lawrence County reported two additional deaths from COVID-19 complications Tuesday and Jefferson County reported an additional death as the tri-county region added 177 new cases of the virus.
The new deaths brings the tri-county region’s rising virus death toll to 85.
St. Lawrence County logged another 61 novel coronavirus cases Tuesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 3,358. Two deaths were reported.
Twenty-two people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, the same number as Monday.
There are currently 946 known active cases in the county.
A total of 2,361 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 155,326 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Monday from the state Department of Health.
The county has logged 51 virus-related deaths.
Jefferson County added 78 COVID cases to its rapidly growing total Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 3,157. One additional death was reported.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by 25 and now stands at 2,371. There are 678 people in mandatory isolation, and 26 people are hospitalized with the disease — a decrease of five from Monday.
There are 678 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,140 people are in mandatory quarantine.
A total of 44,632 people have been tested for the virus in the county to date, and 41,475 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
The county has logged 19 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported 38 new cases of COVID on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,138.
A total of 250 individuals are currently in isolation, 19 of whom are hospitalized with the disease — a decrease of two from Monday.
A total of 873 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 21 from Monday, resulting in 250 known active cases in the county. There are 619 people in quarantine.
To date, 23,456 tests have been performed since March. A total of 22,318 results have come back negative.
The county has logged 15 virus-related deaths.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
