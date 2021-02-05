WATERTOWN — Three deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Friday — two in Jefferson County and one in St. Lawrence County — as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 121 in the tri-county region.
The region’s virus-related death toll now stands at 158.
Jefferson County added 47 COVID cases to its growing total Friday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 4,718. Two new deaths were reported.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus jumped by 50, for a new total of 4,252.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by seven to 375. Hospitalizations increased by two from Thursday, now at 27 patients.
There are 171 people in precautionary quarantine and 920 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 63 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County logged another 54 novel coronavirus cases Friday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 5,054. One death was reported.
Thirty-two people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of one from Thursday.
There are currently 555 known active cases in the county.
A total of 4,428 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 186,169 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Thursday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 71 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County logged 20 new cases of COVID on Friday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,580. No deaths were reported.
A total of 132 individuals are currently in isolation — an increase of eight from Thursday — 15 of whom are hospitalized with the disease, no change from Thursday.
A total of 1,424 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 12 since Thursday, resulting in 132 known active cases in the county.
There are 395 people in quarantine.
Twenty-four deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
