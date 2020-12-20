WATERTOWN — Three more north country residents died of COVID-19 complications Sunday.
Lewis County recorded two more virus deaths and Jefferson County logged one death, bringing both counties’ virus death toll to nine. The tri-county region’s death toll now stands at 49.
Sixty-one new COVID-19 cases were also logged across Jefferson and Lewis counties Sunday, with Jefferson County logging the most.
St. Lawrence County did not submit updated numbers as of press times Sunday.
Jefferson County added 54 COVID cases to its growing total Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 1,691.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by a record-breaking 61 and now stands at 1,270. There are 386 people in mandatory isolation and 19 people are hospitalized with the disease, no change from Saturday, resulting in 405 known active cases in the county.
There are 478 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,491 people are in mandatory quarantine.
A total of 39,085 people have been tested for the virus in the county to date, and 37,394 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
Lewis County logged seven new cases of COVID on Sunday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 592.
A total of 128 individuals are currently in isolation, eight of whom are hospitalized with the disease — no change from Saturday.
A total of 455 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of eight from Saturday, resulting in 128 known active cases in the county. There are 640 people in quarantine.
To date, 20,091 tests have been performed since March. A total of 19,499 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
