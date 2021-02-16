WATERTOWN — Three deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Tuesday — two in Jefferson County and one in St. Lawrence County — as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 62 across the tri-county region.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll now stands at 178.
Jefferson County added 27 COVID cases to its growing total Tuesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,116. Two deaths were reported.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus jumped by 25, for a new total of 4,766.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increased by three to 260. Hospitalizations decreased to 13 patients — down three from Monday.
There are 244 people in precautionary quarantine and 582 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 77 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County logged another 23 novel coronavirus cases Tuesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 5,593. One death was reported.
County leadership previously said Monday that a full update would not be provided until today, but a full update was provided Tuesday.
Thirty-six people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of seven since the county’s Saturday update.
There are currently 544 known active cases in the county.
A total of 4,974 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 200,359 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Monday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 75 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County logged 12 new cases of COVID on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,684. No deaths were reported.
A total of 89 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of five from Monday — 12 of whom are hospitalized with the disease, up two from Monday.
A total of 1,569 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 17 since Monday, resulting in 89 known active cases in the county. There are 192 people in quarantine.
Twenty-six deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
