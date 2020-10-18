MALONE — Two inmates at Upstate Correctional Facility and one at Franklin Correctional Facility have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
DOCCS reported no cases of the virus at Bare Hill Correctional Facility — the third prison in the town of Malone — but in her daily briefing email on Sunday, County Manager Donna Kissane said one inmate is in isolation there. The DOCCS numbers are as of Friday at 3 p.m.
Two inmates are in isolation at Upstate, and one is in isolation at Franklin, where three more are in quarantine, Kissane said. Updated numbers for the county as a whole were not available Sunday afternoon.
There were 158 tests pending at Bare Hill, 248 were pending at Franklin and 105 were pending at Upstate as of Friday, DOCCS said.
Overall, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County remained steady at four on Sunday after having risen by one on Friday.
While the total number of COVID cases remained unchanged, the individuals involved did change. One person previously listed as active has recovered from the virus, and a new positive test result was received Saturday morning, County Manager Donna Kissane said in her daily briefing email.
The town of Malone has become the county’s new hot spot for the virus, with three of the four current active cases found there, according to a graphic posted late Friday morning by the North Country Crime Analysis Center based on numbers verified by Franklin County Public Health Services. The graphic, in which “may have up to a 24-hour accuracy lag,” did not show the location of the fourth case.
The number of people in quarantine or isolation in Malone rose from six on Wednesday — the last day the information was posted before Friday — to nine on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.