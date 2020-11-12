WATERTOWN — Three more Jefferson County school districts have announced new COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the week, with the latest being Carthage.
The Carthage Central School District received confirmation Wednesday that one of its middle school employees tested positive for COVID-19.
In an effort to allow time for the Jefferson County Public Health Service to complete a thorough contact tracing investigation, Carthage Middle School has transitioned to remote learning for Thursday and Friday. All students will follow remote learning schedules, and will not report to the middle school for the rest of the week.
The General Brown Central School District was informed of a positive case affecting a student at the Brownville-Glen Park Elementary School on Wednesday. The student is on Team A, and the district has notified parents of children who were in the same classroom as the student Monday and Tuesday. This is the district’s first positive case.
On Tuesday, the Indian River Central School District was informed by Public Health of a positive case affecting a staff member. According to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card, the district has had two staff members test positive to date, one in the intermediate school and one in the middle school.
As previously reported, the Watertown City School District received confirmation Monday that one of its students tested positive for COVID-19, marking the eleventh positive case for the district.
School reopening plans were developed to address potential positive cases and the districts continue to follow policies and procedures to ensure the health and safety of all students and staff.
The districts are working in collaboration with the Jefferson County Public Health Service, which is performing contact tracing pursuant to protocols.
According to releases from each districts, officials are unable to offer any further information at this time.
