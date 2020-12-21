OSWEGATCHIE — A full month since a COVID-19 outbreak began at the Ogdensburg Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility, 20 residents have died of coronavirus complications, including three deaths over the weekend.
According to a Monday morning update from United Helpers, one additional resident tested positive for the novel coronavirus this weekend, and a total of 199 people — 125 residents and 74 staff — have tested positive since the weekend of Nov. 21.
The 8101 Route 68 site is now home to 115 residents, a figure that has dropped steadily following the almost daily death of a resident since the first fatality was reported on Thanksgiving.
Six people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, no change from United Helpers’ Friday update, and more than 60 people have recovered.
At the Canton Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility, 205 Canton-Madrid Road, three additional staff and two resident cases were logged Monday. The Canton facility has now recorded 33 total positives since Nov. 29, with 15 people having recovered. No hospitalizations or deaths have been reported at United Helpers’ Canton facilities, including the Assisted Living complex.
The first round of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines are expected to arrive at United Helpers in Canton Dec. 31, and in Ogdensburg Jan. 5.
Visitation at the Ogdensburg and Canton locations remains suspended until further notice.
