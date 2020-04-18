CANTON — St. Lawrence County confirmed another three cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department.
The county’s total number of confirmed cases is now at 109.
There are 64 people that have been released from isolation, or recovered, as stated by public health, and four cases are currently hospitalized in the county.
As of Friday, 1,116 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the county. The testing data comes from the state Department of Health and was last updated at 2 p.m. Friday.
