WATERTOWN — Jefferson County reported three new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, while St. Lawrence County reported one new death.
The tri-county area also reported a total of 190 new cases of the virus.
The deaths in Jefferson County bring the county’s total number of deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 141. St. Lawrence County’s death brings its total to 151. Lewis County has recorded 38 deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 88 new virus cases, bringing its total to 16,415. There are 30 people hospitalized due to the virus, down four from Tuesday.
Jefferson County reported 75 new cases, for a total of 14,362. Hospitalizations increased by three from Tuesday, to 24 patients.
Lewis County added 27 cases, bringing its total to 4,193. Eight residents are hospitalized, three more than Tuesday.
