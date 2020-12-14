BRASHER FALLS — Three St. Lawrence County school districts — St. Lawrence Central, Canton Central and Lisbon Central — began their week Monday with some students learning remotely due to positive cases of COVID-19, as well as staffing shortages.
St. Lawrence Central Middle School students are starting their week off with two days of remote learning after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Canton Central School officials said remote learning, which began last week, would continue for a portion of this week, and Lisbon Central School officials announced their students would be pivoting to remote learning until the end of the year.
St. Lawrence Central School Superintendent Robert A. Stewart announced the switch to remote learning on the district’s website.
“I am sorry to inform the Larries community that we have a positive case of COVID 19 in our middle school staff. The parents of the other children in the classrooms affected will be contacted by our nurse and Public Health. Any staff members that we believe may have had any contact will also be quarantined,” he said.
Middle school students moved to remote learning for Monday and Tuesday, while elementary and high school students continued with in-person learning. Middle school students who attend the BOCES special education programs will continue in-person learning per BOCES directions.
He said they were working with the county’s Public Health Department on contact tracing ”to determine the extent of any other possible exposure and a timeline on safely returning to school.”
“We are doing everything possible to continue to have in person instruction while keeping students and staff safe,” he said.
High school and middle school students moved to all remote learning on Dec. 3 and 4 when two positive cases of COVID-19 were identified in the high school. The student and staff who tested positive were been in school since before Thanksgiving vacation.
Elementary school students continued with in-person learning. High school students who attend the BOCES special education programs and Seaway Tech students also continued in-person learning.
In-person learning for the middle school resumed on Dec. 7, but because of the number of high school staff members under quarantine, those students remained in remote learning until last Thursday.
According to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card online tracker, the district has reported 10 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Friday — three at the elementary school, six at the high school and one in the middle school.
Canton Central School also announced over the weekend that because of a continued staffing shortage, they were continuing to be fully remote to start the week.
“We anticipate that we will return to the normal in-person instruction model on Thursday, December 17,” school officials said in a Facebook post.
Students who attend Seaway Tech, who attend out-of-district special education programs and who attend the English Language Learner program at Lisbon are attending classes in person.
They announced the district would be fully remote last Friday “due to a staffing shortage as a result of a precautionary quarantine. To allay fears, we do not have any positive cases to report.”
As of Friday, the district had reported 11 positive cases of COVID-19 to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card online tracker — seven at the elementary school, three at the middle school and one at the high school.
Lisbon Central School officials announced Monday they were pivoting to remote instruction for all students. They said the move was made after they were informed that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19
“Due to multiple cases in our district, and a high number of staff who have been identified as potential contacts, we will pivot to remote instruction for all UPK-12 students with an anticipated return on January 4,” they said on the district’s website.
According to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card online tracker, the district had no positive cases of COVID-19 as of their last report on Dec. 10.
