CANTON — The Canton Central School District, Massena Central High School and Seaway Career and Technical Education Center switched to remote instruction Tuesday after receiving notification of positive COVID-19 cases.
Canton Central School officials had initially announced that because six drivers were out, they would be fully remote Tuesday and expected to be able to return Thursday.
But on Tuesday afternoon, officials announced in a Facebook post they were notified that a member of the district’s transportation team tested positive for COVID-19.
Roughly half of the transportation department is now unable to report to work as a result of the case and quarantines from the day prior, according to the post.
The school will transition to fully remote instruction through Monday, March 8. It’s anticipated that everyone will return to in-person instruction Tuesday, March 9.
As of Monday, the district reported 71 COVID-19 cases, according to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card tracker — 52 on- and off-site students and 19 on- and off-site teachers. Thirty of those cases were at the elementary school, 25 were at the high school and 16 were at the middle school.
In Massena, high school Principal Alan Oliver said in a Facebook post that remote instruction would continue until at least Wednesday.
He said they learned Tuesday that two students at the high school tested positive for COVID-19.
“Based on the number of contacts who will need to quarantine, Massena High School will be moving to all remote instruction through at least Wednesday, March 3, 2021,” he wrote. “The District will continue to work with St. Lawrence County Public Health to complete the contact tracing process.”
As of Monday, the district had reported 103 COVID-19 cases — 76 on- and off-site students and 27 on- and off-site teachers and staff. The majority of the cases were at the high school, where 50 positive cases were recorded, followed by 20 at J.W. Leary Junior High School, 17 at Madison Elementary School, nine at Nightengale Elementary School and seven at Jefferson Elementary School.
The St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES Seaway Career and Technical Education Center also announced its switch to remote instruction in a Facebook post. The school pivoted to remote learning beginning Tuesday and students are expected to return Wednesday.
Officials said anyone who had come in contact with the positive individuals had been contacted so they could begin a precautionary quarantine until they were given further instructions from the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department.
As of Monday, St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES had reported 33 COVID-19 cases — 28 on- and off-site students and five on- and off-site teachers and staff. Twenty cases were reported at the Seaway Career and Technical Education Center, 11 cases were reported at the Southwest Career and Technical Education Center and two were reported at the Northwest Career and Technical Education Center.
Edwards-Knox Central School Superintendent Erin E. Woods also notified the school community on the district’s website about a positive COVID-19 case, but it did not require a switch to remote learning.
“To remain transparent, this weekend we were informed that an out of district student that attends one of our district Special Education programs tested positive for COVID-19. After contact tracing, we were able to isolate this case to a small number of staff and students. Those that have been in contact with the positive student have been contacted by a school administrator or our school nurse,” Ms. Woods wrote.
She said it was an isolated exposure and they would continue with in-person instruction. All students who attend out-of-district programs, including the Southwest Career and Technical Education Center, also continued to attend their programs.
As of Monday, the district had reported 31 COVID-19 cases — 20 on- and off-site students and 11 on- and off-site teachers and staff. Eighteen of the cases were in the elementary school, and 13 cases were reported at the junior-senior high school.
