RAY BROOK — Troop B of the New York State Police confirmed Thursday that at least three officers have tested positive for COVID-19.

It has not been released yet where these officers were stationed within the district.

Troop B covers Essex, Franklin, Clinton and St. Lawrence counties, as well as the northern portion of Hamilton County.

The state police reported 33 positive cases of staff statewide Thursday.

MD
MD

Makes sense, considering the number of people contacted per day for tickets etc.....

