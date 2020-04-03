RAY BROOK — Troop B of the New York State Police confirmed Thursday that at least three officers have tested positive for COVID-19.
It has not been released yet where these officers were stationed within the district.
Troop B covers Essex, Franklin, Clinton and St. Lawrence counties, as well as the northern portion of Hamilton County.
The state police reported 33 positive cases of staff statewide Thursday.
(1) comment
Makes sense, considering the number of people contacted per day for tickets etc.....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.