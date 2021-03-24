MASSENA — The county-run COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Thursday will be held at the old TJ Maxx store at the St. Lawrence Centre Mall, 6100 Mall Road in Massena.
The clinic was previously expected to be housed in the mall’s sports complex.
The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department reports all other clinic details remain the same.
As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, about 400 appointments were still available for all eligible New Yorkers: at least 50 years old or those who fall under the state’s 1a, 1b or underlying health conditions phases.
To register for an appointment, visit stlawco.org/covid-19-daily-update-center-pods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.