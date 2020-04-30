CANTON — St. Lawrence County Public Health ended the month of April with the confirmation of three new COVID-19 cases in the county Thursday, bringing the total to 183.
There are five people being treated in the hospital for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and 108 people have recovered and have been released from isolation.
There have been two COVID-19-related deaths in the county.
The state Department of Health reports that 1,826 people have been tested in the county as of Wednesday before 2 p.m.
Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg. Testing is by appointment only. People who believe they need testing should call the numbers below between 8 a.m and 4 p.m.:
— St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
— Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
— St. Lawrence County Public Health Department: 315-229-3448
The county public health department states in its press release that the county has not reached its peak and urged all residents to continue to stay home as much as possible, wear a face covering and stay six feet away from others when venturing out for groceries, medical care or work, wash hands with soap for 20 seconds often and clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces regularly.
