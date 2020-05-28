LOWVILLE — Lewis County confirmed no additional COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, leaving the county’s total number of cases at 24, but reports that five more people have recovered.
Twenty-one of the 24 confirmed cases have since recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Sixty-three people are in quarantine and three people remain in isolation fighting the disease.
To date, 1,811 people have been tested in the county with 1,767 negative results and two results still pending. The county’s website was last updated with information in its COVID-19 update section as of 10:00 a.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.