WATERTOWN — Jefferson County confirmed four new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 167.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus has grown by seven for a new total of 121.
There are 44 people in mandatory isolation and two people are hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 46 known active cases of the disease in the county.
The number of individuals tested increased by 183 for a new total of 11,022, with 10,855 results having been returned negative.
There are 495 people in precautionary quarantine (domestic traveler) and 209 people in mandatory quarantine.
