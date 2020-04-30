WATERTOWN — For five days in a row now, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County remains at 60.
The number of people having recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus also holds steady at 51.
There are four people hospitalized with the disease and five people remain in mandatory isolation.
To date, 1,492 people have been tested in the county with 1,432 negative results. There are no results pending, according to a release from the county.
There are 83 people in precautionary quarantine and 45 people in mandatory quarantine.
