WATERTOWN — Jefferson County confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Thursday, keeping the county’s total number of confirmed cases at 79.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus is now at 74.
There are five people in mandatory isolation and no one is hospitalized with the disease, resulting in five known active cases of the disease left in the county.
To date, 5,895 people have been tested with 5,816 negative results. There are no results pending, according to the county’s daily press release update.
There are 103 people in precautionary quarantine and 55 people in mandatory quarantine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.