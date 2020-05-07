WATERTOWN — Jefferson County confirmed an additional COVID-19 case Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 63.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus has reached 59.
There are four people in mandatory isolation and no people are hospitalized with the disease, resulting in four known active cases of the disease left in the county.
To date, 1,817 people have been tested with 1,754 negative results. There are no results pending, according to the county’s daily press release update.
Testing numbers are up from 1,736 on Wednesday.
“This most recent reporting time period has seen a measurable growth in the number of individuals tested, as our one day increase is 81,” County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann said in the county’s daily press release update. “Because elective surgeries have gradually started up again, it is likely that we will continue to see a steady growth in this area of data collection for the foreseeable future.”
There are 29 people in precautionary quarantine and 21 people in mandatory quarantine.
