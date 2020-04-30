LOWVILLE — Lewis County continues to hold steady with 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Thursday. This marks day 11 with no new cases.
Eight people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, while three are still fighting the disease in isolation.
There are 10 people in quarantine.
To date, 328 people have been tested in the county with 310 negative results and seven results still pending. The county’s website was last updated with information in its COVID-19 update section as of 10 a.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.