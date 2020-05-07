LOWVILLE — Lewis County continues to hold steady with 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday.
Eleven of the 12 confirmed cases have since recovered from the disease by the novel coronavirus. Seventeen people are in quarantine and one person remains in isolation fighting the disease.
On Wednesday, Lewis County broke a 15-day streak with no new reported COVID-19 cases.
The county saw a small uptick in testing Thursday, with 459 people in the county tested, up from 386 on Wednesday, with 368 negative results and 79 results still pending.
According Lewis County Public Health Director Ashley Waite, testing numbers have started to increase in part because of the pre-operative COVID-19 testing that is required three days before elective surgeries can be performed.
The over 300 tests to be performed on all residents and staff members at the Lewis County Health System nursing home are anticipated to be included in Thursday’s testing numbers.
The county’s website was last updated with information in its COVID-19 update section as of 9:15 a.m. Thursday.
