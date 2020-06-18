LOWVILLE — Lewis County confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Thursday, leaving the county’s total number of confirmed cases at 28.
Twenty-six of the county’s 28 reported cases have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the county’s Public Health Department.
Two people remain in isolation and 47 people remain in quarantine.
To date, 3,370 people have been tested in the county with 3,338 negative results and four results still pending. The county’s website was last updated with information in its COVID-19 update section as of 10:25 a.m. Thursday.
