LOWVILLE — Another person tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Lewis County on Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total to 27.
As of the Thursday morning update from county Public Health Director Ashley Waite, 3,000 tests for the virus have been given in the county and 49 results are pending.
The person who tested positive is the only one officially in isolation at the moment, as all of the other 26 people who tested positive for the disease caued by the novel coronavirus have recovered. There are 13 people under quarantine.
Of the tests completed, 2,924 came back negative.
