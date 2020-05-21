LOWVILLE — Lewis County confirmed an additional COVID-19 case as of Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of cases at 21.
Fourteen of the 22 confirmed cases have since recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Seventy-nine people are in quarantine and eight people remain in isolation fighting the disease.
To date, 1,489 people have been tested in the county with 1,430 negative results and 37 results still pending. The county’s website was last updated with information in its COVID-19 update section as of 10:15 a.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.