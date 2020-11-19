OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced today, that 40 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 1,305. One thousand people have been released from isolation. There are five confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in Oswego County.
Huang addressed the rapid spread of the virus across the county.
“Since the pandemic started, our COVID-19 investigators have been tracking positive cases to find out how they are connected and how the virus moves from one person to another,” said Huang. “Before this last week or two, they could identify how most of the new cases were related to other cases. However, positive cases have increased at a such a high rate in recent days, that their connections to other cases or clusters have become less defined. This shows us that the virus is widespread and fast-moving. Residents need to improve their preventive measures to help slow the spread. This includes wearing a face mask, social distancing, limiting social gatherings and washing your hands frequently.”
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup agreed.
“The COVID-19 virus is now rampant in our county,” he said. “Many of the recent cases are the result of social gatherings. If we want to slow the spread of the virus, we need to change our behaviors. Each one of us must take personal responsibility so that we can avoid additional restrictions and future shutdowns.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Nov. 19.
Know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
• Total - of tests conducted: 73,807
• Total - of positive cases: 1,305
• Total - of positive cases released: 1,000
• Total deaths: 5
• Total - of positive cases active: 300
• Total - of negative results: 72,248
• Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 864
A large number of cases in Oswego County are being spread among household members.
Senior Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg emphasizes, “If you are sick, it is important that you stay home and isolate yourself from other household members. Those who are sick should sleep alone in a separate room, designate a separate bathroom for their use, or disinfect the bathroom after each use. Wash your hands frequently, cover your coughs and sneezes, wear a mask if you must be in common areas of the household, and keep six feet apart whenever possible.”
Supervising Public Health Nurse Jodi Martin said the holidays need to be celebrated differently this year. “Make plans to celebrate with only your household members,” she said. “Even small gatherings of families from out of town or other households could lead to the spread of COVID-19.”
