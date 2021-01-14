OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Thursday, Jan. 14, that 106 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 4,850. He also announced the death of an Oswego County resident.
“We are sad to report that we have lost another neighbor,” said Huang. “This marks the sixty-second confirmed coronavirus-related death of an Oswego County resident. I would like to express our condolences to the family and friends of this patient for their loss.”
He reminds residents that, “In addition to the continuously increasing number of deaths in our community, today also marks the second highest single day case report since the pandemic started. The highest, 129, happened just four days ago on Jan 10. These people represent the sad and indisputable fact that COVID-19 is rampant in our communities and we all must do what we can to prevent the spread of the virus.”
While the COVID-19 vaccine is becoming available through the New York State Vaccination Program, it is still closely rationed. “Right now, supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are our biggest challenge,” said Huang. “The allotments we have received from the state have been very limited and we quickly administered all of those doses. We have had mass vaccination plans in place for just this type of situation and we practice them every year. We’re ready. We just need a bigger allotment of the vaccine – and on a regular schedule – so that we can plan and publicize clinics and get people vaccinated following the State’s priority schedule.”
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup agreed; saying, “Our County Health department and our health care partners are doing their very best to deploy the vaccine within the guidance and the allotments that New York State has given us. While we have the capability to vaccinate several thousand residents a week, we have only received a few hundred doses in that timeframe. So, we’re asking our residents to please be patient. The amount of vaccine we receive, the vaccination priority schedules, and the links on the State’s website are not controlled here locally.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Jan. 14.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
Total - of tests conducted: 117,571
Total - of positive cases: 4,850
Total - of positive cases released: 3,524
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 62
Total - of positive cases active: 1,264
Total - of negative results: 111,130
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 1,797
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus is widespread throughout the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York. “I urge all of our residents to take action and do their part to stop the spread of this disease,” he said. “Wear a face mask over your nose and mouth in public, wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing. Comply with isolation and quarantine rules and, most importantly, avoid non-essential gatherings.”
Locations of potential public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19. The public is urged to protect themselves as if they could potentially be exposed every time they are in public.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
