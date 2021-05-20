OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Thursday, May 20, that 13 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 7,988. There are currently 111 active positive cases.
“In addition to following the daily new case counts, we also closely monitor the vaccination rates,” said Huang. “The daily counts have remained low in the past several days and today I am pleased to announce that the County’s vaccination rates are continuing to increase.
“According to the State’s statistics, Oswego County’s vaccination rate for the age 64 and older group is 82.1% and for the age 15 to 63 group, it is 55%,” he continued. “Comparatively, the vaccination rate among the elder group is growing faster than the younger group. Thanks to vaccine providers across the county, including Oswego Hospital, Connext Care and many local pharmacies.
Huang also urges eligible, unvaccinated residents to get their shot. “COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and widely available in our county now,” he said. “In addition to numerous vaccination partners, the Health Department sets up many vaccination clinics in different locations around the county. If you or your loved ones have not been vaccinated, and are of eligible age for the vaccine, please check out the County’s website to find a convenient time and location to get the shot.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. May 20.
Total - of positive cases currently active: 111
The following numbers are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. They are updated weekdays to show new cases or changes. Those who have been released are not removed from the running total.
Total - of tests conducted: 217,107
Total - of negative results: 206,323
Total - of positive cases: 7,988
Total - of positive cases released: 7,787
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 90
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 385
The Health Department is offering another mini-clinic next week, Monday, May 24, from 5 to 5:15 p.m. at SUNY Oswego’s Laker Hall, 30 Barnes Dr., Oswego. The Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose, will be administered. For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, click on the “Fact Sheet” link for each one at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.
The link to register for the clinic is posted on the health department’s COVID-19 vaccine page. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on the link for “Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.” The Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline is open from 8:30 am. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to help people make appointments. Call 315-349-3330.
Be sure to check back if the clinic looks like it doesn’t have any appointments available. Appointments may become available if other people cancel or re-schedule theirs or if more vaccine becomes available.
All those attending an Oswego County Health Department vaccination clinic must have proof of age to receive their shot. This includes a drivers’ license, birth certificate, passport or school ID. Those without an appointment and proof of age will not be vaccinated.
The Oswego County Health Department has noticed that some individuals have been reluctant to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine because they don’t have health insurance.
“I want to reassure residents first that there is no charge for the vaccine itself,” said Supervising Public Health Nurse Jodi Martin, with the health department’s preventative services division. “Second, the small administrative fee that gets billed to health insurance will not be charged to individuals. No one will be turned away for lack of health insurance or the inability to pay the fee. All you need is an appointment and proof of age. Go online to our vaccination page or call the Hotline to make an appointment and get vaccinated today.”
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can also help people aged 60 and over who need help navigating the internet in making appointments. Call 315-349-3484 for assistance.
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus continues to be active across the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York. “As restrictions continue to be lifted, I urge all of our residents to protect themselves every time they are in public. Now is not the time to let our guard down.”
Locations of recent public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
