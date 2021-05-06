OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Thursday, May 6, that 23 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 7,808. There are currently 183 active positive cases.
Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate jumped from 1.4% last week to 2.3% this week. Its community transmission rate remains “high” according to the CDC.
“This shows us that the virus is still active in our communities,” said Huang. “We must work together to reduce the number of new positive cases. The best way to do that is through vaccination. Please, make an appointment for a vaccination as soon as you are able.”
The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. Huang said, “They will protect you and your family from the virus. They prevent severe symptoms, hospitalization and death. National, state and local data all show a shift toward more younger populations getting the virus rather than older populations. This is because more older people are vaccinated than younger people are. It is evidence of the vaccine’s effectiveness. Still, if you have concerns about the vaccines, please call your doctor or the County’s COVID-19 hotline and ask questions. We’re all here to help.”
Residents are asked to continue following COVID-19 safety protocols, regardless of vaccination status. “Wear a mask,” Huang said. “Maintain social distance and wash your hands frequently. If you are sick, stay home. If your children are sick, please keep them home.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. May 6.
Total - of positive cases currently active: 183
The following numbers are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. They are updated weekdays to show new cases or changes. Those who have been released are not removed from the running total.
Total - of tests conducted: 205,881
Total - of negative results: 195,483
Total - of positive cases: 7,808
Total - of positive cases released: 7,535
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 90
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 554
The Health Department will host two more mini-clinics. The first will run from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 10 at its office on Bunner Street in Oswego. The second will run from 11 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 15 at G. Ray Bodley High School, 6 William Gillard Drive, Fulton.
The Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose, will be administered at both clinics. For more information about the three COVID-19 vaccines, click on the “Fact Sheet” link for each one at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.
The links to register for the clinics are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 vaccine page. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on the link for “Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.” The Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline is open from 8:30 am. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to help people make appointments. Call 315-349-3330.
Be sure to check back if the clinic looks like it doesn’t have any appointments available. Appointments may become available if other people cancel or re-schedule theirs.
All those attending an Oswego County Health Department vaccination clinic must have proof of age to receive their shot. This includes a drivers’ license, birth certificate, passport or school ID. Those without an appointment and proof of age will not be vaccinated.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can also help people aged 60 and over who need help navigating the internet in making appointments. Call 315-349-3484 for assistance.
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus continues to be widespread across the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York. “As restrictions continue to be lifted, I urge all of our residents to protect themselves every time they are in public. Now is not the time to let our guard down.”
Locations of recent public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
