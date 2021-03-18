OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Thursday, March 18, that 24 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 6,686. There are currently 169 active positive cases.
Although new positive daily case counts have fluctuated recently, Oswego County has also received more COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the past few weeks. “More agencies, including local pharmacies, are now able to provide the vaccine and to more people,” said Huang. “This is good news as New York State is opening up eligibility for residents. Last week, people aged 60 and older became eligible and, starting today, public-facing government and public employees, not-for-profit workers who provide public-facing services and essential in-person public-facing building service workers will all become eligible to receive the vaccine.
“Still, let’s not forget that the virus remains active in our area,” he added. “We must maintain our protection practices and not become complacent until we build our community’s herd immunity. I urge residents to continue wearing a face mask, social distancing, washing their hands frequently and avoiding non-essential gatherings.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. March 18.
Total - of positive cases currently active: 169
The following numbers are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. They are updated weekdays to show new cases or changes. Those who have been released are not removed from the running total.
Total - of tests conducted: 164,189
Total - of negative results: 155,127
Total - of positive cases: 6,686
Total - of positive cases released: 6,428
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 89
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 390
The Oswego County Health Department is administering vaccines weekly to eligible people based on NYS Department of Health guidelines.
Appointments are available for first dose COVID vaccines Saturday, March 20, at Fulton High School, 6 William Gillard Drive. The clinic is conducted by the Oswego County Health Department.
Appointments are available between 9:30 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. This is a two-shot series of the Moderna vaccine. Those who receive the vaccine Saturday must be available to receive the second dose on Saturday, April 17.
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus continues to be widespread across the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York. “I urge all of our residents to protect themselves every time they are in public.”
Locations of recent public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
