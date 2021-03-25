OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Thursday, March 25, that 24 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 6,867. There are currently 222 active positive cases.
Huang reminded residents that new positive daily case counts remain consistently higher than the pre-peak numbers Oswego County reported before Halloween last year.
“Getting through this pandemic will take a team effort,” he said. “Many of our health partners and local agencies can administer vaccine to more people, and we have scheduled multiple vaccination clinics across the county. I urge those who are eligible, to make an appointment and get vaccinated.
Oswego County has planned vaccination clinics in Fulton and Altmar this week and next. Appointments are required and can be made online at https://health.oswegocounty.com/ by clicking on the link for “Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.” As more vaccine and supplies are received, additional clinics will be planned and announced, so people should continue to check back for openings. They can also call the County’s COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 for help in getting an appointment. The hotline is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
“The more people we can get vaccinated, the sooner we can reach herd immunity,” Huang continued. “Until then, we must all do our part to follow COVID-19 safety protocols, regardless of vaccination status. Wear a face mask, social distance, wash your hands frequently and avoid non-essential gatherings.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. March 25.
Total - of positive cases currently active: 222
The following numbers are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. They are updated weekdays to show new cases or changes. Those who have been released are not removed from the running total.
Total - of tests conducted: 169,493
Total - of negative results: 160,227
Total - of positive cases: 6,867
Total - of positive cases released: 6,556
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 89
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 542
The Oswego County Health Department continues to partner with Pulaski Urgent Care to bring free COVID-19 rapid testing to various locations around the county. The next stop for the mobile unit will be at Cayuga Community College, 11 River Glen Drive, Fulton. It runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30. Registration is required. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/free_covid-19_testing.php.
Upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics will utilize the Moderna vaccine, which is part of a two-shot series. Recipients must be available to return for their second dose in 28 days.
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus continues to be widespread across the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York. “I urge all of our residents to protect themselves every time they are in public.”
Locations of recent public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.