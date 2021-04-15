OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Thursday, April 15, that 24 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 7,370. There are currently 236 active positive cases.
“Data shows us that the virus is still active in our community,” Huang said. “People who are eligible for a vaccine should make an appointment and get one. Many agencies in the county can administer it now. In addition to the county health department, there is the Oswego Hospital, Connext Care and several local pharmacies.”
He added that appointments are still available for the county’s Moderna vaccine clinic in Fulton on Saturday.
The Syracuse VA Medical Center is working with the County’s Veterans Services Agency to hold a Moderna vaccine clinic in Oswego on Sunday. For more information or to make an appointment, call 315-425-4488.
Huang also urges residents to follow the COVID-19 safety protocols, regardless of their vaccination status. “Remember the three Ws: Wear a mask; Watch your distance; and Wash your hands frequently. These are the best ways to help prevent the spread of the virus and reduce the number of positive cases.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. April 15.
Total - of positive cases currently active: 236
The following numbers are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. They are updated weekdays to show new cases or changes. Those who have been released are not removed from the running total.
Total - of tests conducted: 187,950
Total - of negative results: 178,036
Total - of positive cases: 7,370
Total - of positive cases released: 7,044
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 90
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 524
The Oswego County Health Department is holding another vaccination clinic at G. Ray Bodley High School, 6 William Gillard Dr., Fulton. It runs from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 17 and the Moderna vaccine will be administered. This vaccine requires two doses and is only approved for those aged 18 and over.
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus continues to be widespread across the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York. “As restrictions continue to be lifted, I urge all of our residents to protect themselves every time they are in public. Now is not the time to let our guard down.”
Locations of recent public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.