OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Thursday, March 4, that 27 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 6,392. There are currently 155 active positive cases.
Huang reminded residents that the virus is still active in the community. “We must remain diligent in our mission to prevent the spread of this virus,” he said. “As we’ve said, it will take time to get most of the population vaccinated, so we must keep vigilant in our protection practices and follow all COVID-19 protocols.”
He continued, “Wear a face mask, social distance, wash your hands frequently and avoid non-essential gatherings. These are still the best ways to protect yourselves and the whole community.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. March 4.
Total - of positive cases currently active: 155
The following numbers are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. They are updated weekdays to show new cases or changes. Those who have been released are not removed from the running total.
Total - of tests conducted: 154,411
Total - of negative results: 145,870
Total - of positive cases: 6,392
Total - of positive cases released: 6,148
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 89
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 421
The Oswego County Health Department is partnering with Pulaski Urgent Care to bring free COVID-19 rapid testing to various sites around the county. The mobile unit will be at CiTi BOCES, 179 Co. Rte. 64, Mexico on Tuesday, March 9. A drive-thru clinic runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is required. Go to https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=BCA6E0CE7E20084CE0530A6C7C169446.
The Oswego County Health Department is administering vaccines to eligible people in the most efficient way possible. After 10 a.m. today, they posted a scheduling link to their website at health.oswegocounty.com. Eligible people can use the link to make an appointment for their COVID-19 vaccination. In the weeks ahead, an appointment link will be posted to their website after 10 a.m. every Thursday. A vaccination hotline also launched this week will help people make appointments by phone. It will be open from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays at 315-349-3383.
“We are happy that so many in our community are interested in being vaccinated to help end this pandemic,” said Huang. “Demand for the vaccine remains high and appointments are expected to fill quickly. We ask residents to please be patient and check back often as additional appointments become available each week.”
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus is widespread throughout the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York. “I urge all of our residents to protect themselves every time they are in public.”
Locations of recent public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
