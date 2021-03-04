Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning, then some snow showers this afternoon. High around 25F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 9F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.